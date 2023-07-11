Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to $675 million

The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing rose to $675 million after no one won on Saturday.

A single winner will have an estimated $340.9 million cash option before taxes, which marks the ninth largest Powerball jackpot on record and the second largest Powerball jackpot of 2023, Powerball officials said in a press release.

The lucky numbers in Monday’s drawing were 2, 24, 34, 53 and 58, with 13 as the Powerball.

PHOTO: James Franklin, of Baltimore, holds his Powerball lottery tickets he purchased at a convenience store in Cockeysville, Maryland, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Julio Cortez, AP)

The April 19 drawing was the last time the Powerball was won, with an Ohio ticket taking a grand prize worth $252.6 million. The following 34 drawings didn’t have any winners, the lottery said.

A single ticket won a $2.04 billion jackpot in November 2022, marking the largest-ever jackpot in the Powerball's history.

