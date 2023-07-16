The Powerball jackpot has risen to a whopping $900 million, becoming the third largest Powerball ever

The cash value of the $900 million Powerball jackpot is $465.1 million. Keith Srakocic/AP

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $900 million after another day went by without a winner.

It is the third-highest Powerball jackpot ever and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in US history.

The cash value of the $900 million Powerball jackpot is $465.1 million, and the next drawing is July 17.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped yet again after another drawing went by without a winner.

The jackpot has risen to $900 million after Saturday's $829 million Powerball drawing yielded no winner, according to the lottery's results.

The cash value of the $900 million comes out to $465.1 million, according to the Powerball website. The next drawing will be on Monday, July 17, and the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery's site.

It is the third-highest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in US history, New York's ABC News affiliate KABC-TV reported.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million and has a cash value of $328 million. The next drawing for that lottery will be on Tuesday, July 18.

The last Powerball jackpot win was on April 19, when a lucky winner nabbed $253 million, according to the Associated Press. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings have gone by without a winner.

