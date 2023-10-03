Powerball jackpot reaches $1.04 billion. Here's how Monday's drawing became the fourth largest.

In 2023, lottery jackpots have already surpassed the billion-dollar mark four times, with two instances in Mega Millions and two in Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.04 billion after no winners in the $925 million draw on Saturday, a sum once thought unattainable.

The jackpot's cash value of $478.2 million may increase closer to the drawing time, as seen in past multi-state lottery jackpots.

Monday's drawing is the 4th largest in the game's history and 9th largest worldwide. The lump-sum cash value ranks 12th on the all-time lottery jackpot cash value rankings.

The jackpot has been growing since July 22 and has gone through 31 consecutive drawings without a winner.

Edwin Castro, 31, won the largest Powerball jackpot ever in California on Nov. 7, 2022. He chose the $997.6 million cash option and received $628.5 million after taxes.

Castro purchased a $25.5 million home a month after claiming his prize on a Hollywood Hills hillside, living close to Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, and Jimmy Kimmel. He also purchased a $4 million Japanese-inspired house in Altadena, CA, his hometown. Castro bought his third house for $47 million from celebrity realtor Mauricio Umansky.

According to the lottery, there wasn't a winner for the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. However, seven fortunate players managed to match the first five numbers to win a prize of $1,000,000. Two were from Florida, one from Indiana, one from Maryland, one from Michigan, one from North Carolina, and one from Pennsylvania.

The two second-prize tickets, purchased in Indiana and North Carolina with the Power Play option, doubled their prizes to $2 million each.

On Saturday, 64 tickets won a $50,000 prize by matching four out of the first five numbers plus the Powerball. 9 of those tickets were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000. 10 tickets were sold in California, where the prize awarded is $19,025.

The winning numbers for the Powerball draw on Sept. 30, were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46, with a Powerball number of 22. The Power Play number was 2.

For fast results of tonight's drawing, check the USA Today website. Winning numbers will go up at 11:00 pm EST.

Top 25 US lottery jackpots of all time

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.0798 billion, July 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Powerball: $1.04 billion, Oct. 2, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $543 million, July 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, July 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

