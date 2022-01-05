Powerball jackpot jumps to seventh largest ever at $610 million

Strong sales nationwide have pushed the Powerball jackpot $35 million higher to an estimated $610 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Originally projected at $575 million after no one won it all in Monday's drawing, the jackpot kept climbing and is the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever. The cash option will be $434.2 million, according to the lottery website.

“We’re thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark,” May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair, said in a statement. “Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night’s drawing."

In Monday's drawing, three tickets matched all five white balls to win million-dollar prizes. Two tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas won $1 million, and a ticket in Montana had the Powerplay to win $2 million.

The Powerball numbers drawn on Monday were: 2-13-32-33-48 and Powerball 22. The Powerplay was 2x.

The Powerball has not been won since a player in California won the $699.8 million jackpot back in October. There have been 39 straight drawings without the jackpot being won.

Tickets to play the Powerball cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot was at $253 million with a cash option of $175.6 million for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

