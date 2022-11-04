The Powerball jackpot has hit $1.6 billion, the biggest lottery prize ever

The Powerball jackpot has officially hit new world record territory.

The jackpot is now estimated at $1.6 billion, with a cash option of $782.4 million, according to Powerball, ahead of the next drawing Saturday.

That means should someone win Saturday's jackpot – it takes place at 10:50 p.m. ET – it would go down as the largest in Powerball in history, beating the previous record set in 2016, when the jackpot was won at $1.586 billion by three ticket holders.

The Powerball jackpot also surpasses a Mega Millions jackpot, separate from Powerball, of $1.537 billion in 2018, which had ranked as the second-largest lottery prize ever.

Wednesday’s jackpot had climbed to $1.2 billion, but none of the tickets sold matched all six of the winning numbers drawn Monday. The winning numbers were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Powerball tickets are $2 a play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Winners can receive their prize through an annual payment plan over 29 years, but most people opt for the grand jackpot prize in cash.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest Powerball jackpots of all time:

1. $1.6 billion: Nov. 5, 2022

2. $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

