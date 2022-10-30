Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion after no winning ticket; next drawing is Monday

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s $825 million grand prize, which means the Powerball jackpot now stands at $1 billion with a cash option of $497 million.

Two Michigan Lottery players matched five white balls drawn Saturday night — 19-31-40-46-57 — to win $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday.

What is the highest Powerball jackpot?

If a player wins the $1 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Monday’s drawing will be the 38th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 won by three ticketholders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

What will the pay will be after taxes?

The federal government immediately takes 24% from the winnings, leaving the winner with an estimated total of about $21 million, according to usamega.com. If a winner opts for the cash prize instead, the payout is around $313 million.

The lottery winnings would be reported on the winner’s 2022 federal income tax return.

What are the odds of winning Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Contributing: Amy Huschka, Detroit Free Press

