Powerball jackpot estimate climbs to third-highest payout. What can the winner afford to buy?
The valuation for Sotheby’s International Realty’s priciest Los Angeles home — a 10-bedroom, 8,484 square-foot Southern style mansion located on 1.2 acres of Beverly Hills real estate — is $45 million, as of Monday afternoon.
A trip to space can cost anywhere from $450,000 on Virgin Galactic to $28 million, the price of the first ticket beyond earth by Blue Origin in 2021.
A share of a minor league baseball team can run anywhere from $6 million to more than $50 million, while a 2002 Benetti Classic Felicita 115-foot fiberglass yacht docked in Marina Del Rey totals just under $5 million.
These are all pricey endeavors but easily affordable for the winner of Monday's Powerball jackpot, estimated at $900 million, the third-highest payout in the history of the game played in 45 states. If no one wins, the payout is likely to hover around $1 billion.
The numbers will be announced on 7:59 p.m. from Florida. Tickets must be purchased by 7 p.m.
Players must line up five white ball numbers and the red Powerball to win the grand prize.
Winners have the option of taking a lump sum payment $465.1 million, as approximated by Powerball officials, or a 30-year annuity of around $900 million.
California winners do not pay state or local taxes, but 24% of winnings will be withheld for federal taxes.
Californians figured prominently in the two largest victories in Powerball history.
Edwin Castro claimed the largest Powerball prize in history when his November ticket cinched a $2.04 billion prize.
Joseph Chahayed, owner of the Altadena gas station, Joe’s Service Center, that sold him the ticket, also received a $1 million prize.
Castro purchased a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills home in March, a month after claiming his $997.6 million lump sum. He followed that up by buying a $4 million Altadena mansion later that same month.
Previous to Castro’s win, Eastvale residents Marvin and Mae Acosta were part of a then record-breaking victory in 2016. The couple, along with two additional winners from Tennessee and Florida, took part in a $1.6 billion jackpot.
The Acostas claimed their pre-tax $327.8 million lump sum option.
The winning ticket also netted Balbir Atwal, owner of the Chino Hills 7-Eleven franchise where the ticket was sold, $1 million.
The Acostas kept a low profile after their victory.
Odds of a grand prize victory are estimated at 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball officials.
There are other prizes besides the jackpot ranging from $1 million for all five white numbers minus the Powerball number to $50,000 for a combination of numbers.
Powerball tickets cost $2 each.
