Powerball jackpot climbs to $522 million. Will you be the lucky winner?

Another drawing, still no winner. The Powerball jackpot has reached $522 million after the drawing on New Year's Day.

The winning numbers were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and Powerball 7. Powerplay was 2x.

But there are four new millionaires out there. Tickets sold in Arizona, California, Florida and Maryland matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. The ticket sold in Maryland also had the Powerplay to win $2 million.

Powerball draws occur three times a week, on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing will be Monday night and can be viewed live at powerball.com/watch-drawing.

The lucky winner will secure the jackpot with a cash value of $371.5 million, according to the Powerball website.

The largest most recent Powerball jackpot was Oct 4, 2021, with the winning ticket worth $699.8 million.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

$559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018: Won in New Hampshire

Contributing: Northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball jackpot reaches $522M. Next drawing is Monday night