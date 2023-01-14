Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

CatLane / Getty Images

The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players waited with baited breath, no winner was declared. Officials announced the drawing was delayed due to a technical problem, likely with the high number of ticket sales.

A winner was eventually announced later Tuesday morning.

While $2 billion is a nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly change depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies state by state.

According to the Powerball website, a jackpot winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

For the previous $1.5 billion jackpot, the cash subtotal would be around $470 million after federal taxes, according to usamega.com. The annual annuity subtotal would be about $31.5 million after federal taxes.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Powerball jackpot.

Best States To Win Powerball

There are eight states that do not tax Powerball winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $1,450,000

Annual payments: $30,087,045

Total net payout: $902,611,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $21,631,100

Total net payout: $448,322,945

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $1,535,000

Annual payments: $30,002,045

Total net payout: $900,061,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $22,899,130

Total net payout: $447,054,915

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $1,615,000

Annual payments: $29,922,045

Total net payout: $897,661,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $24,092,570

Total net payout: $445,861,475

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $1,995,000

Annual payments: $29,542,045

Total net payout: $886,261,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $29,761,410

Total net payout: $440,192,635

Worst States To Win Powerball

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $4,475,000

Annual payments: $27,062,045

Total net payout: $811,861,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $66,758,050

Total net payout: $403,195,995

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $4,925,000

Annual payments: $26,612,045

Total net payout: $798,361,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $73,471,150

Total net payout: $396,482,895

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $4,950,000

Annual payments: $26,587,045

Total net payout: $797,611,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $73,844,100

Total net payout: $396,109,945

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $5,375,000

Annual payments: $26,162,045

Total net payout: $784,861,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $80,184,250

Total net payout: $389,769,795

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $31,537,045

State taxes: $5,450,000

Annual payments: $26,087,045

Total net payout: $782,611,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $469,954,045

State taxes: $81,303,100

Total net payout: $388,650,945

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners