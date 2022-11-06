Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets

Powerball

The Powerball jackpot has increased to a staggering $1.9 billion after no tickets matched all the lottery numbers on Saturday evening.

That record-breaking figure comes after the $1.6 billion drawing, with the winning numbers 28-45-53-56-69 and a Powerball of 20. The next drawing is set for Monday. The odds of winning the massive sum remain 1 in 292.2 million, CNN reported.

A winner can receive the prize as an annuity over 29 years or as a lump-sum payment of $929.1 million, the California lottery said, according to CBS News.

The Saturday jackpot broke the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records, the California Lottery tweeted. The lump-sum option for the $1.6 billion was an estimated $782.4 million.

"They've been engineered to get bigger," expert Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, told the Washington Post of the jaw-dropping jackpots.

Matheson went on to explain that lottery companies make the grand prize rollover more often by lowering the odds and directing the additional $2 lotto ticket sales into the jackpot. The ever-rising number creates more buzz and excitement with the subsequent lotto announcements that circulate through the media.

"The chance of winning has increased at roughly the same rate as the population of the states offering the game," he added.

Additionally, there is an increased chance that winning players can be sharing the pot. For example, Matheson said if two people win the $1 billion jackpot, they could realistically walk away with as low as $185 million after taxes.

However, he added, "I wouldn't shed too many tears for a person who walks away with $185 million."