Power-to-X Market is greatly anticipating to breach market share of US$ 484 Mn by 2033 while expecting to cross a worth of US$ 190 Mn in 2023 at CAGR of 9.8% | Data by FMI experts

North America with higher consumption of power in the transportation sector demands a sustainable source of power. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to be the most interesting market with emerging economies advancing their pollution-control measures

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The power-to-x market is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 484 Mn by 2033 while it holds a revenue of US$ 190 Mn in 2023.

  • The constant search for sustainable power resources along with the rising demand for green hydrogen for transportation requirements have fueled the adoption of power-to-X technology.

  • Governments building the infrastructure for generating clean and green power that limits the carbon footprints and ensures a livable environment look for innovative technologies that limit the growth of carbon emissions. Thus, higher demand for power-to-X technology is expected during the forecast period.

  • The rising awareness among the people around climate change and alternative power resources has led people to adopt electric vehicles and other low-emission appliances that work on hydrogen power. Green hydrogen can be obtained through power-to-X technology along with wind energy.

  • The skyrocketing prices of fossil fuels and the pollution occurring due to the combustion and gases release are pushing end users to look for an alternative that lowers carbon emissions and is recyclable.

  • New vendor companies constantly experimenting with the power-to-X technology and creating identical fuels and higher volumes of hydrogen helps the market build its base.

Key Points

  1. Based on type, power-to-hydrogen segment leads the global market due to the higher demand for green hydrogen as it is applied in the manufacturing of electric batteries.

  2. While the transportation segment leads the end user category as adoption of e-fuel such as e-petrol, e-diesel, and e-kerosene increases.

  3. Europe and APAC regions are expected to be interesting during teh forecast period as Europe holds the biggest market share in the global power-to-X market, and APAC governments put their efforts and capital to build sustainable plants and technology to create new power sources. Emerging economies like India and China thrives at a faster pace as they must cater the power requirements of a larger population

Competitive Landscape

The competitors focus on creating a flexible platform that ensures smooth conversion in an efficient manner. Furthermore, the players extend their research and development cells to produce high performing technology that can be used anywhere. Different models support different power resources and produce different elements. The higher demand for hydrogen makes competitors focus on producing hydrogen in the easiest way possible. Europe holds several major players such as Lindem REFHYNE, and Ceres Power that produce expert papers to promote their innovative programs.

Recent Market Developments

  • Man Energy Solutions have launched the program to limit the CO2 footprint by converting renewable electricity into synthetic gas or hydrogen, creating power for industrial, mobility, and heating applications.

  • Weidmüller has launched a complete system of producing hydrogen through sustainable power-to-X technology while also processing, storing, and supplying it with utmost safety.

  • Thyssenkrupp provides solutions like green hydrogen and grid flexibility. The brand uses a gas grid for the transportation of green power, converting the electrical power to hydrogen, and SNG.

Key Players

  • IRENA

  • Neles

  • Underground Sun Conversion

  • Weidmüller

  • Heat Smart Orkney

  • Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

  • Jupiter 1000

  • Air Liquide

Power-to-X Market by Category, Power-to-X Market is Segmented as

By Type:

  • Power-to-H2

  • Power-to-CO/Syngas/Formic Acid

  • Power-to-NH3

  • Power-to-Methane

  • Power-to-Methanol

  • Power-to-H2O2

By End Use, Power-to-X Market is Segmented as:

  • Transportation

  • Agriculture

  • Manufacturing

  • Industry

  • Residential

  • Others

By Region, Power-to-X Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

