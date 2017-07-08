Will Power wins Iowa Speedway pole, his 4th pole of season

Will Power, of Australia, sits in his car during practice for the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) -- Will Power won the pole for Sunday's IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway. This is his fourth pole of the season.

Power was fastest in Saturday's single-car, two-lap runs on the oval. J.R. Hildebrand qualified second, followed by Helio Castroneves, Ed Carpenter and Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato.

Series leader Scott Dixon will start 17th after a disappointing qualifying run on the oval of just under nine-tenths of a mile.

Power has already won twice this season. He will try to give Team Penske its first win in Iowa in 11 tries.