Power SCADA Market Research Report by Architecture, Component, End-User Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Power SCADA Market size was estimated at USD 1,812. 11 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,972. 85 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9. 12% to reach USD 3,060.

New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power SCADA Market Research Report by Architecture, Component, End-User Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06300829/?utm_source=GNW
07 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Power SCADA to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Architecture, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Communication System, Human Machine Interface (HMI), Intelligent Electronic Device (IEDs), Master Terminal Unit (MTU), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), and Remote Terminal Unit (RTU).

Based on End-User Industry, the market was studied across Chemicals, Metal & mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Water & wastewater.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Power SCADA market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Power SCADA Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Power SCADA Market, including ABB Ltd, Bentek Systems Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Efacec Power Solutions, S.A., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NuGen Automation, Omron Corporation, Open Systems International, Inc., Outlaw Automation, Ovak Technologies, PSI AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Power SCADA Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Power SCADA Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Power SCADA Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Power SCADA Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Power SCADA Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Power SCADA Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Power SCADA Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06300829/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

    The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games against the Bruins. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrist

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a