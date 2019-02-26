Power Rankings: Assessing the Aftermath of the NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is finally over and almost everyone who we thought would be traded has been shipped off to a new team. Matt Duchene, Mark Stone, Kevin Hayes, Wayne Simmonds. No Artemi Panarin, but that would've been a tough one. Some good depth players were moved, as well as some surprises—Mikael Granlund?—too.

It'll take some time to sort everything out. But, on the face, some teams just got a lot better. Others might've wished they had done the same.

31. Ottawa Senators | Record: 22–35–5 | Previous Ranking: 31

The Senators did the right thing by selling. It's going to take awhile to see how it plays out, but it was better than trying to salvage something out of nothing.

30. Los Angeles Kings | Record: 23–32–7 | Previous Ranking: 28

Getting rid of some assets like Nate Thompson and Carl Hagelin—along with, earlier, Jake Muzzin—was the right decision. But they were unable to get rid of some of the bigger questions.

29. Detroit Red Wings | Record: 23–31–9 | Previous Ranking: 29

Like last season, the Red Wings had some smart sales, particularly with Gustav Nyquist. They will have lots of ammo in the next few years.

28. New Jersey Devils | Record: 25–30–8 | Previous Ranking: 30

Not a ton of assets, but the Devils at least got something out of the pieces they could sell.

27. Anaheim Ducks | Record: 24–30–9 | Previous Ranking: 27

A conditional first for Brandon Montour is a decent return, but the Ducks may have benefited from waiting a year before trading him. His contract is up in 2020.

26. Vancouver Canucks | Record: 27–28–8 | Previous Ranking: 20

Not much to be done in Vancouver, although more goalie depth would've been nice.

25. Edmonton Oilers | Record: 26–29–7 | Previous Ranking: 26

Perhaps it was good for the Oilers to stay pt. They can blow it up in the offseason.

24. Florida Panthers | Record: 28–25–8 | Previous Ranking: 25

Never understood the trade for Derick Brassard in the first place, but getting a third-round pick back for him in a trade with the Avs isn't terrible.

23. Chicago Blackhawks | Record: 26–28–9 | Previous Ranking: 22

You could argue that the Blackhawks could've gone big, but given that they aren't likely contenders, it's smart to stay put.

22. New York Rangers | Record: 27–26–9 | Previous Ranking: 21

The Rangers had assets, and they used them. They probably could've traded more. Lot of draft picks coming up for the Rangers, who need to get some high-end offensive talent in the system.

21. Colorado Avalanche | Record: 27–24–12 | Previous Ranking: 24

It's been a good week or so on the ice. The overhaul needs to happen in the offseason. Brassard is a good addition, but it doesn't help on defense.

20. Arizona Coyotes | Record: 29–28–5 | Previous Ranking: 23

It seemed fitting to beat the Jets on Shane Doan night, no?

19. Philadelphia Flyers | Record: 29–26–7 | Previous Ranking: 18

If the Flyers can keep Ryan Hartman, who is an RFA, it's a good return for Simmonds. If not, that's a tough blow.

18. Buffalo Sabres | Record: 29–25–8 | Previous Ranking: 17

Montour is a solid pickup for Buffalo. Is it enough for the playoffs? Not sure. But it’s certainly good for next season.

17. Minnesota Wild | Record: 30–27–6 | Previous Ranking: 19

The Wild got a steal with Ryan Donato, even if the move doesn't move the playoff needle.

16. Dallas Stars | Record: 31–26–5 | Previous Ranking: 16

Such a tough break with Mats Zuccarello being out for a month. He was a great pickup and had already showed that in his debut before getting hurt.

15. Vegas Golden Knights | Record: 32–26–5 | Previous Ranking: 14

Stone could definitely be a game-changer for Vegas. He’s a much better addition, on paper, than Tomas Tatar was a year ago.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins | Record: 32–22–8 | Previous Ranking: 12

The Penguins made a puzzling last-minute choice. Chris Wideman as a depth add could help out on the depleted defense, but the Penguins also traded for one of the worst defensemen out there in Erik Gudbranson, who is signed through 2021.

13. St. Louis Blues | Record: 33–23–6 | Previous Ranking: 15

After a stunning turnaround, messing with chemistry in St. Louis seems like a bad idea.

12. Carolina Hurricanes | Record: 33–23–6 | Previous Ranking: 13

Some thought the Hurricanes would go big, but they settled for Tomas Jurco and kept Micheal Ferland. The offseason might be their time.

11. Montreal Canadiens | Record: 33–23–7 | Previous Ranking: 9

The Canadiens got some solid pickups in Nate Thompson, Dale Weise and Jordan Weal. There was no need to go crazy.

10. Nashville Predators | Record: 37–23–5 | Previous Ranking: 8

Simmonds and Granlund is a great haul for the Predators, and a necessary one to keep up with Vegas's move.

9. Columbus Blue Jackets | Record: 35–23–3 | Previous Ranking: 10

Might as well go for it, right? If Panarin is not going to be in Columbus next year, now is the time. Panarin and Duchene will be fun—Ryan Dzingel is underrated, too. Adam McQuaid is solid. On paper, the Blue Jackets won the deadline.

8. Washington Capitals | Record: 35–21–7 | Previous Ranking: 11

No big move for Washington, but two quality ones: Nick Jensen and Hagelin provide much-needed depth.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs | Record: 38–20–4 | Previous Ranking: 4

Muzzin was the big trade, and a good one at that. He and Morgan Rielly are both really talented and can eat up minutes in the playoffs.

6. Winnipeg Jets | Record: 37–21–4 | Previous Ranking: 2

Hayes playing with Patrik Laine could be a lot of fun. Hayes is a skilled passer who can control the puck; he'll find Laine often.

5. New York Islanders | Record: 36–18–7 | Previous Ranking: 6

For a team that has defied expectations, there was no need to give away all your assets for a big move. Staying the course sometimes is the best move.

4. Boston Bruins | Record: 36–17–9 | Previous Ranking: 7

Not sure what the motivation is behind the Charlie Coyle for Donato swap. Donato has more long-term potential. Marcus Johansson is a good addition, though.

3. San Jose Sharks | Record: 37–18–8 | Previous Ranking: 3

Nyquist is a great pickup, adding even more speed and skill to a Sharks team that has a ton of it.

2. Calgary Flames | Record: 39–16–7 | Previous Ranking: 5

Other than a minor move for some defensive depth, the Flames stayed the course. Their big move was in the offseason.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning | Record: 48–11–4 | Previous Ranking: 1

No reason to change anything when it's already going so well.