‘Power Rangers Dino Fury’ Moves to Netflix for Season 2

The “Power Rangers” are on the move. The latest edition of the popular Hasbro franchise “Power Rangers Dino Fury” is moving from Nickelodeon to Netflix for its second season, airing in spring 2022.

Netflix is licensing the series from Entertainment One and Hasbro.

The second season of “Dino Fury” marks the 29th season overall for the “Power Rangers” franchise, which was created in 1993 with the original “Mighty Morphin” rangers.

Per Netflix’s description, the new season will feature new characters, new weapons, new Zords and new vehicles including the Dino Fury Cycle, a T-rex inspired motorcycle with blasters. The new season will also see the return of Dino Fury Power Rangers from season 1, Zayto (Red Ranger), Ollie (Blue Ranger), Izzy (Green Ranger), Javi (Black Ranger) and Amelia (Pink Ranger), along with newcomer Aiyon (Gold Ranger).

Here is the logline for Season 2:

Season 1 introduced us to a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs and recruited to deal with the threat of an army of powerful alien beings. The series will pick up right where season 1 left off, with the fate of Void Knight and Santaura revealed. Evil forces and influential villains will continue to disrupt the Dino Fury Rangers. Season 2 will also see Zayto and Aiyon discovering more about Rafkon, their home planet, the development of new and existing relationships, and the introduction of never-before-seen characters. Fans can also look forward to the reveals of exciting, new power-ups, including new Dino Boost Keys!

Deadline was first to report on the move for Season 2.

The first season of “Dino Fury” is already available on Netflix, as are the original series and its two big-screen movies.

Hasbro is also developing a reboot of the original team from “The End of the F—ing World’s” Jonathan Entwistle, which will span both film and TV.