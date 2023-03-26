Power Rangers' Amy Jo Johnson on Her Absence From Reunion Special: It's 'Simply Not True' It Was About Money

The original Pink Power Ranger is busy fighting rumors.

As previously reported, Amy Jo Johnson is not a part of Netflix’s 30th anniversary reunion movie, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, that premieres Wednesday, April 19.

The premise for the flick: Thirty years after first being formed by the wise and powerful Zordon, the Power Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past and are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

Many of the franchise’s early cast members will appear in the special, including David Yost as Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter Jones as Black Ranger Zack Taylor, Catherine Sutherland as Pink Ranger Kat Hillard, Steve Cardenas as Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Richard Steven Horvitz as Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson as Rita Repulsa. Additionally, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch will appear as Aisha Campbell and Adam Park.

The Pink Ranger’s portrayer first explained in a January tweet, “I never said no” to participating in the special. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered.” But Johnson has now clarified that her declining to appear had nothing to do with money, as some went on to speculate.

“Please stop saying I didn’t do [the] reunion because of money,” she wrote. “Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s, or couldn’t go to [film in New Zealand] for a month. Or none of your beeswax.”

Johnny Yong Bosch, David Yost, Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, Karan Ashley and Steve Cardenas in 1995’s ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ (Everett Collection)

Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart, the first-ever Pink Ranger, from 1993 to 1995, also mentioned her former co-star, Jason David Frank, the original Green-turned-White Ranger, who died in November 2022.

“JDF and I both chose not to [do the reunion movie] for our own reasons,” she wrote. “They filmed before he passed.”

Will you miss seeing Amy Jo Johnson/Kimberly in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

