The power quality equipment market is projected to reach USD 46.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 32.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3%

during the forecast period. Enhancing power quality to reduce overall carbon footprint from electrical devices and maximizing cost and energy savings are the main drivers for the power quality equipment market.

Increasing adoption of smart grid technologies worldwide and integrating variable renewable energy with power grids are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the power quality equipment market during the forecast period. However, high costs of high-end power quality equipment and frequent switching of heavy loads acts as a restraint for the power quality equipment.

The uninterruptable power supplies segment, by equipment, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026.
Based on equipment, the power quality equipment has been segmented into surge arresters, surge protection devices, harmonic filters, power conditioning units, power distribution units, uninterruptable power supplies, synchronous condensers, voltage regulators, digital static transfer switches, static VAR compensators, solid oxide fuel cells, isolation transformers, and power quality meters.The uninterruptable power supplies segment accounted for the largest share of the power quality equipment market in 2020.

The uninterruptable power supplies segment is projected to lead the power quality equipment market from 2021 to 2026. These supplies provide stable and reliable power to critical safety-related loads such as emergency lights and medical equipment, reduce or avoid production losses, minimize or eliminate production damage, avoid product or facility damages, and reduce or avoid electricity-using equipment damages.

The three phase segment, by phase, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026.
The report segments the power quality equipment segment, by phase, is segmented into single phase and three phase. The three phase segment is projected to lead the power quality equipment market from 2020 to 2026. Three-phase power quality equipment are used in utilities, along with industrial and transportation sectors since three phase is commonly used by consumers globally
Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the power quality equipment market.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific region has been segmented, by country, China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia).

The power quality equipment market in Asia Pacific is dominated by China and India.The surging demand for electricity and the growing requirement to increase renewable power generation capacity encourage utilities in these countries to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructures.

Asia Pacific is expected to invest USD 9.8 billion in developing smart grid infrastructures from 2018 to 2027. In addition, the development of smart grids in countries such as such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is supported by regulations that either encourage or mandate their development. The growth of the market in this country is driven by the increasing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructures and the growing adoption of renewable energy in China.

The utilities segment, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.
Based on end user, the power quality equipment market has been segmented into industrial and manufacturing, commercial, utilities, transportation, and residential.The industrial and manufacturing segment is projected to hold the largest market size of the power quality equipment market from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this segment is driven by rise in demand for uninterrupted power supply to machines used in manufacturing and process industries as any interruption or breakdown can result in significant losses due to the loss of production time. Utilities are the key consumer of power quality equipment owing to the fact that the sheer size of electrical networks operated by utilities is larger than the industrial and transportation electric infrastructures

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%
• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America-12%

Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers
The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2019: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:
The power quality equipment market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the power quality equipment market are Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and General Electric (US)

Study Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the power quality equipment market, by equipment, end-user, phase, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the power quality equipment market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the power quality equipment market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key end users for power quality equipment, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
