Power Properties voted Calgary's Top Choice in Property Management

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - On January 13, 2022, Power Properties was voted Calgary's Top Choice in Property Management Services for 2022. This highly coveted title was awarded to Power Properties based on votes from property management clients, tenants, and people who have interacted with the company in the past and present. Founded in 1980, Power Properties has been a staple in the Property Management and Real Estate industries in Calgary for over 40 years.

Jamie Palmer, the President/Broker of Power Properties commented:

"This is a Huge Win for the team at Power Properties! It confirms what I already knew, I have the very best property management team in Calgary! Thank you so much for all of you that voted for Power Properties as The Best Property Management Company in Calgary, we couldn't have done it without your, support, patronage and loyalty!"

Businesses are nominated for the Top Choice Awards based on their reputation and history of customer satisfaction. Once nominated, the Winners of the Top Choice Awards are determined by the number of votes collected in the annual Top Choice Survey conducted by iTrustLocal.

About Power Properties Ltd.

Founded in 1980, Power Properties has been providing hassle-free property management services to property owners, property investors and non-residents with homes in Calgary, Alberta for over 40 years. Our full-service property management includes everything from move-in to move-out, so you don't have to worry about the day-to-day operations of your rental property. With a team of licensed professionals, years of experience, and award-winning service, you can rest assured that your property is in good hands. www.powerproperties.net

