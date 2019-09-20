Power-play specialists to draft in fantasy hockey

Typically, the most productive guys in fantasy hockey wind up being the players who see large chunks of ice time on the power play.

The math behind it is pretty simple: If you’re on the ice at a time when your team has a man advantage, the chances of scoring increase significantly.

So with that in mind, it’s always a good strategy to walk into your fantasy draft and try to get as many first-unit power-play options as you can.

These five players, in particular, are the ones who seem to help raise their team’s man advantage, which in turn racks up more fantasy points for your team.

Torey Krug, Boston Bruins - Yahoo ADP: 68.2

On a power play with high-end talents such as David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, it really is Krug who gets everything going on the Bruins’ man advantage.

Boston finished last season with the third-best PP, and with the club fielding largely the same team as last year, it should be a top-five unit again. Playing in just 64 games during the 2018-19 campaign, Krug tallied the third-most power-play points among blueliners.

John Carlson, Washington Capitals - Yahoo ADP: 33.5

In Yahoo fantasy drafts, you’ll typically have to pay a higher price for Carlson, but chances are you won’t be disappointed.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, no defenseman has tallied more points on the power play than the Capitals star. And similarly to Boston, Washington’s first PP unit should look identical to what it was last year, which should help bring forward another impressive showing.

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning - Yahoo ADP: 47.5

A forward? Running the power play? That’s not the most common thing in the world.

But when you’re the Tampa Bay Lightning and you have an endless supply of good forwards at your disposal, it makes sense.

Point led the NHL last season with an unbelievable 20 goals on the man advantage. That ties him with Patrik Laine for the most in a single season over the past four years.

Tampa Bay’s power play topped the league in 2018-19 with an otherworldly mark of 28.2%. And considering that daunting unit is coming back for another go at it this year, the results should be more of the same.

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars - Yahoo ADP: 52.8

Speaking strictly offensively, there are not many defenders who are more talented than Klingberg.

The Swedish defenseman missed a good chunk of time last season due to a hand injury, but he was still able to post 20 power-play points, which placed him 10th amongst rearguards.

Despite taking a much more defensive approach under head coach Jim Montgomery, the team still finished with the 11th best PP in the NHL in 2018-19. Factor in the addition of Joe Pavelski and this squad should remain rock solid on the man advantage, with Klingberg once again making things happen.

P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils - Yahoo ADP: 39.7

A change of scenery should actually help Subban, especially when it comes to production on the power play.

The Nashville Predators, his ex-club, had a plethora of solid two-way blueliners. The move to New Jersey, though, will allow the puck-moving defenseman to be the clear No. 1 option on the PP.

Although the Devils struggled on the power play last year, finishing 21st, the club will look very different this season. Apart from Subban, they’ve also added other pieces to the offense, including Wayne Simmonds, Nikita Gusev and Jack Hughes. Worth noting, too, is that the Taylor Hall will be back in the lineup after only appearing in 33 games due to a knee injury.

Subban, who’s been a big power-play performer in the past, should return to being just that this season.

