The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With RooGold, Manitou Gold, Metal Energy Corp. and Baseload Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RooGold, Manitou Gold, Metal Energy Corp. and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO) welcomes new CEO

RooGold (ROO) welcomes Carlos Espinosa as CEO, President and board member, effective March 4. Carlos Espinosa is a mining executive with over 25 years of experience within Canadian capital markets, international business development and commercial banking. Mr. Espinosa earned an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico. Mr. Espinosa sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the opportunity.

For the full interview with Carlos Espinosa and to learn more about RooGold's new CEO, click here.

Manitou Gold (TSXV:MTU) announces agreement to sell its Dryden Properties

Manitou Gold (MTU) has agreed to sell its Dryden properties located in northwestern Ontario to Dryden Gold Corp. for $7M. Manitou retains a 1 per cent net smelter royalty. Following Dryden's IPO later this year, Manitou will retain a large insider ownership position of Dryden Gold. President and CEO of Manitou Richard Murphy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the transaction.

For the full interview with Richard Murphy and to learn more about Manitou Gold's transaction, click here.

Metal Energy (TSXV:MERG) announces first drill program on the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy (MERG) has commenced a previously announced 3,000-metre drill program on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project. Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that yielded 1.3M tonnes at 2.55-per-cent nickel and 0.27-per-cent copper between 1971 and 1977. James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Metal Energy's program, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) shares an update from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has provided an update of the ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. The company plans to continue exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the results with Shoran Devi

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's results, click here.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

