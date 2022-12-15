The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tantalex, GR Silver, Nextech AR Solutions, Hispania Resources, Big Gold and Aztec Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Tantalex, GR Silver, Nextech AR Solutions, Hispania Resources, Big Gold and Aztec Minerals discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Tantalex Lithium (CSE:TTX) announces Maiden MRE for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

Tantalex Lithium Resources (TTX) has announced a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project in the DRC. Mineral Resource defined by 11,922 m of drilling in a total of 368 drillholes. 5.46 million tonnes at 0.72 per cent Li2O in the Measured and Indicated category. 6.63 million tonnes in total Inferred Mineral Resources at a grade of 0.49 per cent Li2O. CEO Eric Allard joined Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

GR Silver (TSXV:GRSL) hits high-grade precious metals

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (GRSL) has announced additional gold-silver-zinc-copper-lead results from the Plomosas Mine Area on the Plomosas Project. Five holes reported today highlighted the mineralization, with high grades of silver found in every hole and one hole with high-grade gold. GR Silver's Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) announces planned spinout of Toggle3D

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NTAR) has announced plans to spin out its Toggle3D SaaS software platform. The Toggle3D and associated assets will be spun out into a new Subco, and shares will be distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech on a pro-rata basis. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN) begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new company name

Common shares of Hispania Resources, formerly Merida Minerals Holdings Inc., commenced trading under the new company's new name on the TSX Venture Exchange. To mark the occasion, stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto were present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. Director Rahim Allani sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Big Gold (CSE:BG) commences work program at the Martin Kenty Project

Big Gold (BG) has commenced a fall work program on its expanded Martin Kenty Project. Results of the work program will be combined with the 2021 exploration program's results to develop priority targets for a comprehensive Phase Two exploration program planned for the first half of 2023. President & CEO Scott Walters sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT) receives final results from 2021-2022 drilling at the Cervantes Project

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT) has received the final results for the oriented core portion of its 2021-2022 drilling program at the Cervantes project in Sonora, Mexico. The 2021-2022 Cervantes drilling program consisted of reverse circulation and oriented core phases totalling 7,837.5 meters in 37 drill holes. The 2021-2022 drilling program intercepted strong mineralization at the California Zone, California Norte and Jasper targets. CEO Simon Dyakowski sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

