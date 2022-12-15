The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Tantalex, GR Silver, Nextech AR Solutions, Hispania Resources, Big Gold and Aztec Minerals Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Tantalex, GR Silver, Nextech AR Solutions, Hispania Resources, Big Gold and Aztec Minerals discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Tantalex Lithium (CSE:TTX) announces Maiden MRE for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Tantalex Lithium Resources (TTX) has announced a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project in the DRC. Mineral Resource defined by 11,922 m of drilling in a total of 368 drillholes. 5.46 million tonnes at 0.72 per cent Li2O in the Measured and Indicated category. 6.63 million tonnes in total Inferred Mineral Resources at a grade of 0.49 per cent Li2O. CEO Eric Allard joined Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Eric Allard and to learn about Tantalex Lithium Resources, click here.

GR Silver (TSXV:GRSL) hits high-grade precious metals

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (GRSL) has announced additional gold-silver-zinc-copper-lead results from the Plomosas Mine Area on the Plomosas Project. Five holes reported today highlighted the mineralization, with high grades of silver found in every hole and one hole with high-grade gold. GR Silver's Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Eric Zaunscherb and to learn about GR Silver Mining Ltd., click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) announces planned spinout of Toggle3D

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NTAR) has announced plans to spin out its Toggle3D SaaS software platform. The Toggle3D and associated assets will be spun out into a new Subco, and shares will be distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech on a pro-rata basis. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR Solutions Corp., click here.

Hispania Resources (TSXV:ESPN) begins trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new company name

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Common shares of Hispania Resources, formerly Merida Minerals Holdings Inc., commenced trading under the new company's new name on the TSX Venture Exchange. To mark the occasion, stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto were present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. Director Rahim Allani sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Rahim Allani and to learn about Hispania Resources, click here.

Big Gold (CSE:BG) commences work program at the Martin Kenty Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Big Gold (BG) has commenced a fall work program on its expanded Martin Kenty Project. Results of the work program will be combined with the 2021 exploration program's results to develop priority targets for a comprehensive Phase Two exploration program planned for the first half of 2023. President & CEO Scott Walters sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Scott Walters and to learn about Big Gold, click here.

Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT) receives final results from 2021-2022 drilling at the Cervantes Project

The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT) has received the final results for the oriented core portion of its 2021-2022 drilling program at the Cervantes project in Sonora, Mexico. The 2021-2022 Cervantes drilling program consisted of reverse circulation and oriented core phases totalling 7,837.5 meters in 37 drill holes. The 2021-2022 drilling program intercepted strong mineralization at the California Zone, California Norte and Jasper targets. CEO Simon Dyakowski sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Simon Dyakowski and to learn about Aztec Minerals Corp., click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732089/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Tantalex-GR-Silver-Nextech-AR-Solutions-Hispania-Resources-Big-Gold-and-Aztec-Minerals-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

Latest Stories

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • NHL best and worst: Ovechkin has Gretzky in his sights

    Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Thompson scores 2, Anderson stops 40; Sabres beat Kings 6-0

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots for his first shutout in nearly four years in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. The Sabres offense went from managing just three shots in the first period to a six-goal third period, with Tage Thompson scoring a pair on the power play. Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored goals 13 seconds apart, and Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored. Dylan Cozens had three assists and the Sabres improved to 6-3-2 in their

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Browns QB Watson on his comeback: 'I have a long way to go'

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Feeling far less pressure or hostility, Deshaun Watson looked relaxed, confident and more like a franchise quarterback in his second game for the Cleveland Browns. After his dreadful debut, the bar was low. But last week in Cincinnati, Watson rebounded and showed improvement across the board. However, not enough for him. “I have a long way to go,” he said Wednesday while preparing to play his first home game on Saturday against Baltimore. Following a rough return at Houston in

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o