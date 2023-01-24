The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Orford Mining, Luminex Resources, West Vault Mining, RevoluGROUP, Fuse Cobalt and Nevgold Corp Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Orford Mining, Luminex Resources, West Vault Mining, RevoluGROUP, Fuse Cobalt and Nevgold Corp discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Orford Mining (TSXV:ORM) launches drill program on the Joutel Eagle South Gold Zone

Orford Mining (ORM) mobilized a diamond drill to the Joutel Eagle Gold Property to begin a 2,000-metre program on the South Gold Zone. The 2023 program will test 400 metres of strike along the South Gold Zone, the most developed mineralized zone on the property. President & CEO David Christie sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with David Christie and to learn about Orford Mining, click here.

Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) yields more gold at Cuyes West

Luminex Resources (LR) has released drill results from six holes at Cuyes West. Luminex Resources Corp. is a Canada-based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Senior VP of Exploration Leo Hathaway met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Leo Hathaway and to learn about Luminex Resources, click here.

West Vault (TSXV:WVM) upgrades Hasbrouck Gold Project to 51 per cent IRR

West Vault (WVM) has confirmed the Hasbrouck Gold Project's strong economics in a new pre-feasibility study (PFS) update. RESPEC Company LLC, based in South Dakota, completed the independent NI 43-101 study on the Nevada-based project. Highlights include a reduced pay-back period and an increase in IRR from 43 to 51 per cent. CEO Sandy McVey sat down with The Market Herald Canada's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the new study

For the full interview with Sandy McVey and to learn about West Vault, click here.

RevoluGROUP Canada (TSXV:REVO) issues international expansion update

RevoluTRANSFER has added 27 countries to its coverage, bringing the total to 103. RevoluSEND has grown its coverage from 120 to 133 countries. The company has also added SEPA Instant functionality, enabling instant transfers in Euros or local currencies to SEPA's 36 member-states. Steve Marshall, RevoluGROUP Canada (REVO) CEO, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the company's international expansion efforts.

For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn about RevoluGROUP, click here.

Fuse Cobalt (TSXV:FUSE) provides shareholder update

Fuse is continuing to search for lithium exploration assets with a focus on Nevada. The company will be changing its name to Fuse Battery Metals Inc.. The company has completed a diamond drill program at the Glencore Bucke Property and is awaiting assay results. Tim Fernback, Interim President & CEO of Fuse Cobalt Inc. (FUSE), met with Sabrina Cuthbert to share his outlook for 2023.

For the full interview with Tim Fernback and to learn about Fuse, click here.

NevGold (TSXV:NAU) starts drill program at Nutmeg Mountain

NevGold (NAU) has begun its inaugural drill program at Nutmeg Mountain, Idaho. The project hosts a 2020 mineral resource estimate of 910,000 Indicated ounces of gold (43.5 Mt at 0.65 g/t Au), and 160,000 Inferred ounces of gold (9.1 Mt at 0.56 g/t Au) with significant resource expansion and exploration upside. CEO Brandon Bonifacio met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Brandon Bonifacio and to learn about NevGold, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736569/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Orford-Mining-Luminex-Resources-West-Vault-Mining-RevoluGROUP-Fuse-Cobalt-and-Nevgold-Corp-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

