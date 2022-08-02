The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and RevoluGroup Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and RevoluGroup Canada on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) updates proposed spin out of "ARway"

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture


Nextech AR (NTAR) has entered into an arrangement agreement with its subsidiary 1000259749 Ontario Inc. and 1373222 B.C. Ltd. The agreement sets out the terms under which Nextech will spin out the ARway platform and associated assets to its subsidiary 1000259749 Ontario Inc. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the proposed spin out.
For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR Solutions, click here

RevoluGROUP Canada (TSXV:REVO) launches RevoluTRANSFER and "RevoluPAY Visa Instant" cards

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Press release picture


RevoluGROUP Canada (REVO) has launched RevoluTRANSFER and introduced "RevoluPAY Visa Instant" prepaid Visa Cards. The company also expects to launch RevoluCard.com in the coming weeks. CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.
For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn more about RevoluGROUP Canada, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

