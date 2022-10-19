The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noble Mineral, Eloro Resources, Datametrex, Imagine Lithium and Gogold Resources Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noble Mineral, Eloro Resources, Datametrex, Imagine Lithium and Gogold Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB) provides project updates

The Market Herald, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

Noble Mineral Exploration (NOB) has provided progress updates for a number of its active projects. Drilling has been completed on the company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. The Calder Township drill program has been completed, with assay results expected by the end of the month. Vance White, CEO of Noble Mineral Exploration, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Vance White and to learn about Noble Mineral Exploration, click here.

Eloro (TSXV:ELO) scores further high-grade assays from the Iska Iska Project

The Market Herald, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

Eloro Resources (ELO) released assay results from two additional diamond drill holes from its ongoing drill program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in southern Bolivia. The company has completed 79,258 metres in 118 drill holes to date at the project, including four holes in progress. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the results.

For the full interview with Bill Pearson and to learn about Eloro Resources, click here.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) announces EV update and additional purchase order from Bitnine Global

The Market Herald, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

Datametrex (DM) is announcing a C$410,000 purchase order from Silicon Valley's Bitnine Global. Bitnine will incorporate Datametrex's artificial intelligence services into its operations. The news follows a $1.6 million purchase order from Bitnine announced on October 14. CEO Marshall Gunter joined Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the purchase order and new business initiative.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn about Datametrex, click here.

Imagine Lithium (TSXV:ILI) shares assay results from its drill program at the Jackpot lithium project

The Market Herald, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

Imagine Lithium (ILI) has announced assay results from its ongoing drill program at the Jackpot Lithium property. The drill program is designed to test targets along strike both to the east and west of the Jackpot lithium property. J.C. St-Amour, President of Imagine, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the results.

For the full interview with J.C. St-Amour and to learn about Imagine Lithium, click here.

GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD) acquires Eagle concession on the Los Ricos South property

The Market Herald, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Press release picture

GoGold Resources (GGD) has acquired the Eagle concession on the Los Ricos South property in Jalisco state, Mexico. Due diligence drilling has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district. Brad Langille, President & CEO of GoGold, sat down with Daniella to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Brad Langille and to learn about GoGold Resources, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

