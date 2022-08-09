The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Defense Metals and Calima Energy

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Defense Metals and Calima Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) updates diamond drill program at Wicheeda

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture
Defense Metals Corp. (DEFN) has updated the diamond drilling at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit. The 2022 resource infill and exploration diamond drill campaign is now complete and pit slope geotechnical drilling is underway. CEO Craig Taylor sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the update.
For the full interview with Craig Taylor and to learn more about Defense Metals, click here

Calima Energy (ASX:CE1) offers sustainable production in a strong price environment

The Market Herald, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture
Calima Energy (CE1) is an oil and gas company focused on growth, cash flow and ESG practices. The company took in record gross revenue of A$37 million in Q2 2022, up 20 per cent from the prior quarter. CEO Jordan Kevol sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the company's recent performance and its plans for the future.
For the full interview with Jordan Kevol and to learn more about Calima Energy, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711466/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Defense-Metals-and-Calima-Energy

