The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Reklaim, Northstar Gold, Fandom Sports Media Corp., and Empower Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ April 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reklaim, Northstar Gold, Fandom Sports Media Corp., and Empower Clinics on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) announces Q4-2021 financial results

Reklaim (MYID) has filed its Q4-2021 financial results. Fiscal year 2021 revenue increased 462 per cent versus 2020. Sales for Q4-2021 were $441,858, a 209 per cent increase over the same period in 2020. Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Neil Sweeney and to learn more about Reklaim's news, click here.

Northstar Gold (CSE:NSG) to define gold zone exploration target at the Miller Gold Property

Northstar Gold (NSG) has commissioned Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience and SRK Consulting to provide a Syenite Gold Zone exploration target on its Miller Gold Property. Northstar's strategy is to develop a material mineral resource base at the Allied Syenite Gold Zone to support an eventual mining operation at the Miller Gold Property. Northstar's CEO Brian Fowler sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Brian Fowler and to learn more about Northstar Gold's news, click here.

Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) announces corporate name change

Fandom Sports Media (FDM) has announced a corporate name change to Fandifi Technologies Corp. doing business as FandifiTM. The company believes that the name change will empower FandifiTM to be a leader in content enrichment, fan engagement and monetization tools for the next generation of content creators. The company's shares will continue to trade on the CSE, OTCQB and the FDMSF. David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with David Vinokurov and to learn more about Fandifi's news, click here.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) partners with Ceres Terminals Canada to provide COVID-19 testing

Empower Clinics (CBDT) has launched its COVID-19 testing solutions for cruise line passengers in Vancouver B.C. The launch is a partnership between Empower and Ceres Terminals Canada. Passengers can book COVID-19 testing online offered at Empower's clinic located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel. Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinic's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

