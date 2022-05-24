The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with RevoluGROUP

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ May 24, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with RevoluGROUP on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RevoluGROUP (TSXV:REVO) provides corporate updates

The Market Herald, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Press release picture


RevoluGROUP Canada has received top tier card issuer approval with one of the top 4 card issuers worldwide. RevoluGROUP has been granted a UAE Payment Service Provider (PSP) license which will allow the company to launch its consumer finance subsidiary RevoluFIN Inc. CEO Steve Marshall sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the updates.
For the full interview with Steve Marshall and to learn more about RevoluGROUP, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

