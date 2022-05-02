The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ May 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baselode Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) (OTCQB:BSENF) provides additional updates from the ACKIO Discovery

The Market Herald, Monday, May 2, 2022, Press release picture
The Market Herald, Monday, May 2, 2022, Press release picture

Baselode Energy (FIND) has provided an update to the ongoing diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. The project is located in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the video with Shoran Devi.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload's news, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

