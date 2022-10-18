The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions discussing their latest news.

SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test

SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) reports high-grade gold and PGM assays

Silver Bullet (SBMI) continues to yield high-grade gold and PGM assays. Last month, the company unveiled significant levels of palladium, platinum, rhodium, osmium and gold in its concentrate. To locate the source of these metals, the company recently took samples around its mill site and the Buckeye Silver Mine. Peter Clausi, Silver Bullet's VP Capital Markets, spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the highly prospective assay results.

G Mining (TSXV:GMIN) confirms high-grade core and extends mineralization at Tocantinzinho

G Mining (GMIN) is announcing results from its drilling program at the Tocantinzinho Gold Project. The campaign on the Brazilian property has successfully confirmed the continuity of higher-grade gold in the main pit area. President and CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the drill results and future exploration plans.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) announces $6.7M 3D model purchase order

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has received its single largest purchaser order to date of $6.7 million from a Nasdaq 100 technology company. The 3D models related to this order are to be delivered in the calendar year 2023. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

