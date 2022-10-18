The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with SQI Diagnostics, Silver Bullet Mines, G Mining Ventures and Nextech AR Solutions discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) receives Health Canada approval of RALI-Dx Severity Triage Test

The Market Herald, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
SQI Diagnostics (SQD) has received Health Canada Interim Order authorization for its Rapid Acute Lung Injury Diagnostic (RALI-Dx) IL-6 Severity Triage Test. RALI-Dx is the first interleukin-6 (IL-6) diagnostic test approved in Canada. SQI CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Andrew Morris and to learn about SQI Diagnostics, click here.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) reports high-grade gold and PGM assays

The Market Herald, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
Silver Bullet (SBMI) continues to yield high-grade gold and PGM assays. Last month, the company unveiled significant levels of palladium, platinum, rhodium, osmium and gold in its concentrate. To locate the source of these metals, the company recently took samples around its mill site and the Buckeye Silver Mine. Peter Clausi, Silver Bullet's VP Capital Markets, spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the highly prospective assay results.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn about Silver Bullet, click here.

G Mining (TSXV:GMIN) confirms high-grade core and extends mineralization at Tocantinzinho

The Market Herald, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
G Mining (GMIN) is announcing results from its drilling program at the Tocantinzinho Gold Project. The campaign on the Brazilian property has successfully confirmed the continuity of higher-grade gold in the main pit area. President and CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the drill results and future exploration plans.

For the full interview with Louis-Pierre Gignac and to learn about G Mining, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) announces $6.7M 3D model purchase order

The Market Herald, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has received its single largest purchaser order to date of $6.7 million from a Nasdaq 100 technology company. The 3D models related to this order are to be delivered in the calendar year 2023. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR Solutions, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

