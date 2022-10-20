The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with HIRE Technologies, Surge Battery, RDRSF, ApartmentLove, Nextech AR and Trillion Energy Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with HIRE Technologies, Surge Battery, RDRSF, ApartmentLove, Nextech AR and Trillion Energy discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

HIRE Technologies (TSXV:HIRE) sells real estate and construction vertical

HIRE (HIRE) has signed an agreement to divest from Taylor Ryan Inc. The cashless transaction will reduce 2023 capital commitments by $9.7 million, reduce current liabilities by $7.9 million and result in an expected gain in Q4 2022. The company is also announcing that professional services veteran Charlie Cooper will succeed Dan Teguh as CFO, effective today. CEO Simon Dealy sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Simon Dealy and to learn about HIRE, click here.

Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI) confirms high-grade lithium discovery at the Nevada North Lithium Project

Surge Battery Metals (NILI) has reported that the first hole of an eight-hole reverse circulation drill program has confirmed the potential for a high-grade lithium deposit . CEO Greg Reimer sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Greg Reimer and to learn about Surge Battery Metals, click here.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) Eagle Eye drones and Eagle Nest Base Stations ready for immediate deployment in North America

RDARS (RDRS) has completed the first production run of its all-new Eagle Eye and Eagle Nest products. The new Eagle Eye and Eagle Nest systems are being prepared for immediate deployment at locations in North America. Charles Zwebner, CEO of RDARS, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Charles Zwebner and to learn about RDARS, click here.

ApartmentLove (CSE:APLV) signs listing agreement

ApartmentLove (APLV) has signed a Distribution Partner Agreement with one of the largest online short-term vacation rental facilitators. The listing partner maintains an active inventory of more than 680,000 short-term vacation rentals around the world. Trevor Davidson, President & CEO of ApartmentLove, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Trevor Davidson and to learn about ApartmentLove, click here.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) announces ARway upgrades and trading date

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has announced major featured upgrades to ARway, a no-code spatial computing platform for the Metaverse. The estimated trading date of ARway on the CSE is October 26, under the ticker symbol ARWY. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR Solutions, click here.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) announces TD and logging results for the South Akçakoca 2 gas well

Trillion Energy International (TCF) has announced preliminary gas indications from its South Akçakoca 2 well. This gas well is the first of the company's multi-well program on its 49 per cent owned SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Arthur Halleran and to learn about Trillion Energy International, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

