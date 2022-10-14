The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with SuperBuzz Inc. Discussing Their Latest News

The Market Herald
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with SuperBuzz Inc. discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

SuperBuzz (TSXV:SPZ) introduces AI-driven marketing automation to the public market

The Market Herald, Friday, October 14, 2022, Press release picture
SuperBuzz (SPZ) announced that the listing of its common shares on the TSXV has provided positive exposure for the company. After receiving positive initial results from a pilot program with small businesses and e-commerce websites, SuperBuzz is opening its platform up to new clients. Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Liran Brenner and to learn about SuperBuzz , click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
marketing@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



