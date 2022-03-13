Power link plan scrutinized

THUNDER BAY — Indigenous groups and other interested parties will have a chance to comment this spring on Hydro One’s plan to build two new high-voltage transmission lines between Thunder Bay and Dryden.

The utility announced on Tuesday the start of an environmental assessment into the Waasigan project, which is expected to require two years of planning.

Over the course of the environmental assessment, interested parties will be given opportunities to review suggested corridors for the two power lines, which will be designed to transmit 350 megawatts of electricity.

Demand for the increased power was earlier identified by the province.

If approved, the Waasigan project would establish a double-circuit, 230-kilovolt (kV) power line between Shuniah and Atikokan, and a single-circuit 230-kV line between Atikokan and Dryden.

Hydro One hasn’t said how much the project will cost to build, but said development costs alone are expected to be around $69 million.

Last year, Hydro One retained two Alberta companies — Edmonton-based Forbes Bros Ltd. and Calgary-based Valard Construction — to assist in the project’s development phase.

Valard is a familiar company in Northwestern Ontario, having worked on the recently-completed East-West Tie high-voltage line project between Thunder Bay and Wawa. The cost of planning and installing that line was $777 million, not counting extra costs for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the Waasigan project can be found online at: hydroone.com/waasigan.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal