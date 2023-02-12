Power outages, strong winds, sea swells and rain as Cyclone Gabrielle nears New Zealand

Lucy Craymer
·2 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - More than 30,000 homes were without power in New Zealand's upper North Island on Monday as Auckland and nearby regions were hit by strong winds, heavy rain and huge swells as cyclone Gabrielle nears.

Gabrielle hit Norfolk Island on Saturday night, with its most destructive winds missing the island, and is now sitting just north of New Zealand with weather forecasters expecting it to intensify as it nears land during Monday and Tuesday.

"The impact of Gabrielle is still in its early stages and further serious and severe weather is still expected for Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland), later today into Tuesday morning," said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management.

"Now is not the time for complacency," she added.

Many schools and council facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island have closed and people are being asked not to travel if possible. Last month Auckland was hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people.

The meteorological agency Metservice said Whangarei, a city north of Auckland, had received 100.5 mm of rain (4 inches) in the past 12 hours, while winds of 159 kilometre an hour (100 miles per hour) had been recorded in the Channel Islands off the coast of Auckland.

Power lines company Northpower and Vector said that more than 30,000 homes are now without power and that further homes are likely to be impacted on Monday with power cuts possible for a number of days.

Northpower, which is responsible for the network in the northernmost regions, said around half of their network had been damaged, a level it hasn't seen since a cyclone in 1988.

The New Zealand Defence Force has located staff across Auckland and neighbouring regions and they are bringing in welfare stores to civil defence centres and shelters.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)

Latest Stories

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • An anonymous donor reportedly walked into the Turkish Embassy in the US and gave $30 million to aid victims of the devastating earthquake

    A Pakistani living in the US donated $30 million anonymously to earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey, Pakistan's Prime Minister said on Saturday.

  • New Zealand cancels flights as deluge from cyclone looms

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national carrier canceled dozens of flights Sunday as Aucklanders braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped the nation's largest city and killed four people. Air New Zealand said it was canceling all domestic flights to and from Auckland through midday Tuesday as well as many international flights. The carrier said some international routes would continue operating, although flights might need to be di

  • East Coast storm risk hinges on 4,000 km front from the Avalon to Cancun

    A vast boundary stretching from Newfoundland to Mexico could spawn a disruptive storm early next week—with another possibly forming on its heels.

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Moment debris falls onto rescuers in Turkey's Hatay

    STORY: The footage from the area showed other members of the team managing to ran away before the debris hit the ground but one rescuer named Batuhan Tugen remained trapped in the rubble.Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injures.The death toll exceeded 24,150 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday's huge earthquake.

  • New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy

    CALGARY — The new CEO of pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. says regulatory uncertainty in this country has resulted in a "lost decade" for Canadian liquefied natural gas production. Greg Ebel, who took the reins from outgoing Enbridge CEO Al Monaco last month, made the comments in an interview following the release of the company's fourth-quarter financial results. Ebel — who was formerly the chief executive of Spectra Energy, which Enbridge acquired in Feb. 2017 — said he was in Ottawa last week spe

  • Winter storm threatens parts of the East Coast with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • First Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

    WeatherFirst Warning Weather Day: Central Florida under risk of severe storms Today

  • Winter offers the Prairies a break from the cold with pleasant warmup

    Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store across most of the Prairies. This may be the best weekend weather so far this season.

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.

  • Seven-month old baby rescued from under Turkey rubble after 140 hours

    Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.

  • New Zealand's Auckland braces for ex-cyclone Gabrielle impact

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Residents of New Zealand's biggest city were urged on Sunday to prepare for the impact of a storm that buffeted Australia's Norfolk Island overnight. Gabrielle, downgraded to a sub-tropical low pressure system from a Category 2 cyclone, hit Norfolk Island on Saturday night, with its most destructive winds missing the island, before tracking to New Zealand, 1,460 kilometres (910 miles) south. New Zealand's North Island and its largest city Auckland braced for the storm's full impact from Sunday night.

  • Earthquake compounds Turkish leader's woes as election nears

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage toward the previous government's handling of a deadly earthquake. Now, three months away from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government's response to a similarly devastating natural disaster. “It is going to be a big challenge for Erdogan, who has established a brand for himself as an autocratic figure but an efficient one that gets the job done,” said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute and the author of several books on Erdogan.

  • Turkey detains builders as they try to flee the country amid fury at collapsed housing units

    Turkey yesterday detained building contractors trying to flee the country as it announced more than 100 people were under investigation over the collapse of homes in the country’s devastating earthquake.

  • Winter storm to bring snow across Plains, Midwest as ice, freezing rain hit Southeast

    A moderate winter storm is expected to spread heavy snow across the Plains and into the Upper Midwest by Thursday, meteorologists say.

  • Watch: New Zealand's North Island braces for Cyclone Gabrielle

    High winds and rain in Northland, New Zealand, as Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to envelop the upper half of the North Island over a 48-hour period from Sunday evening, two weeks after parts of the same region experienced devastating flooding.View on euronews

  • Equinor is getting closer to launching Canada's first deepwater oil project

    After discovering hundreds of millions of barrels of oil underground and securing a new licence to drill the site, Norwegian energy giant Equinor is one step closer to developing Canada’s first deepwater oil project off the East Coast. The flagship discovery, called Bay du Nord, was identified in 2013 and Equinor was given a “significant discovery licence” in 2017. But Equinor’s Bay du Nord project involves tying in nearby oil discoveries called Cappahayden and Cambriol, which were found in 2020