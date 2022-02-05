Power outages, icy roads, frigid cold from Texas to Northeast after winter storm dumped 17 inches of snow in some areas

A winter storm that dumped 17 inches of snow in parts of Indiana and the Northeast is still menacing some regions with power outages, icy roads, and frigid cold.

The storm left a 2,000-mile trail of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Texas to the Northeast and dumped snow on New York, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said.

As the storm passes, it will bring a cold weekend in its wake with "Bitterly cold temperatures" possible across the southern Plains, the NWS said.

"The coldest temperature anomalies will be located in Texas and the Middle Mississippi Valley where they look to range between 15 and 25 degrees below normal," a Saturday forecast says.

By Sunday, the weather is expected to gradually warm up.

Well over 100,000 customers in states including Tennessee, New York, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia woke up Saturday morning without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Officials have warned about icy roads amid plunging temperatures following the storm.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents to stay home if possible Friday and Saturday to avoid dangerous driving conditions.

"We’re not out of the danger zone yet," Hochul said. "The weather is wildly unpredictable."

