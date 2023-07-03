Power outage updates: Latest from Kentucky Utilities on when service could be restored

The more than 24,000 power outages across Louisville Gas and Electric & Kentucky Utilities’ service area Monday are not expected to be fully resolved until Wednesday, according to social media posts from the company.

Sunday evening’s severe storms across Kentucky knocked out power to about 60,000 KU customers, spokesperson Daniel Lowry said. As of Monday morning, about half of those customers had power restored.

Lowry said he unable to confirm an exact time for when all power outages would be fixed but expected customers would see an update Monday afternoon.

“It takes awhile, but our crews are busy and trying to work as safely and quickly as possible,” Lowry said.

Fayette County’s conditions continue to be assessed and have an estimated 20,179 customers without power.

Neighborhoods such as Lansdowne, Carriage Lane and Zandale appear to be most impacted, according to the live outage map on the LG&E and KU website.

As of 2 p.m., the map shows an estimated 374 service events.

Over 200 wires are down across the KU service territory and at minimum 20 utility poles are down in Lexington, Lowry said. KU has also seen many trees, limbs and power lines down as well.

For live updates LG&E and KU customers can access their storm center map and view user responses from the company’s Twitter page.