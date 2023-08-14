Power outage for new B.C. ferry forces trip cancellations on first day

NANAIMO, B.C. — The inaugural sailings for a passenger ferry between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, B.C., were cancelled Monday because of a power outage.

A statement on the Hullo ferry website says the loss of power to the berth and vessels affected the assessments of its systems and the safety and reliability of its operations.

The first four sailings were cancelled, including the 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. departures from Nanaimo and the 8 a.m. and noon trips from Vancouver.

The statement says while the company recognizes the excitement surrounding its first voyages, its commitment to ensuring a safe voyage for its passengers is unwavering.

The company says Hullo, in the initial months, is adopting a deliberately conservative stance on safety and well-being for its passengers, and their customer’s understanding during the early days of service is invaluable to them.

Hullo plans to operate two catamarans for foot passengers only between the Vancouver Island city and the mainland, giving competition to BC Ferries, which does not drop passengers directly into Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press