England captain Eoin Morgan joins in family game of cricket

Eoin Morgan captained England to Cricket World Cup success. (Credit: Getty Images)

England’s Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has tweeted a picture of himself with a family who invited him to join their game of cricket.

Morgan tweeted: “On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game of cricket with this lovely Afghan family... #ThePowerofsport.”

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

England won the World Cup for the first time with victory over New Zealand in a dramatic final which saw the two sides finish level on the same score, meaning the game went to a super over, which England won.

Afghanistan were making their second appearance in the Cricket World Cup this year and were captained by Rashid Khan. The 20-year-old was quick to retweet and reply to Morgan’s tweet, calling him a “legend”.

Legend 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

England’s Test team return to action on Wednesday for a four day match against Ireland in the first Test between the two nations.

