The power of love: Royals’ Michael Massey hits homer one day after getting engaged

With all due respect to the late Thomas Wolfe, you can go home again. Royals second baseman Michael Massey proved that Sunday.

Massey, who grew up in Chicago, continues to mash against the White Sox. On Sunday, Massey clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, and it was a special moment.

It came in his first at-bat as a fiancé. Massey and his high-school sweetheart, Jane DeJarld, were engaged on Saturday night.

Michael Massey CRUSHES a two-run blast and gives the #Royals an early lead!



After returning to the dugout, Massey was informed he may have to set a date for the wedding.

“Aggie (José Alguacil), our infield coach told me if you hit three today, you’re getting married tomorrow,” Massey said, smiling. “So yeah, we were on pace after the first one but it was cool.”

Massey popped the question in front of family, and they were at Sunday’s game, which was special for him.

“I had a couple of different options. It was kind of weighing this one, weighing a couple after the season,” Massey said. “But again, I got the ring a couple weeks ago and it just felt right. It was cool to do with family.”

Massey, who attended Brother Rice High School in Chicago and grew up a White Sox fan, has enjoyed great success against the team for which he once cheered.

In 14 career games against the White Sox, Massey is batting .391 (18 for 46) with three doubles, three home runs in and nine RBIs in 14 games. His average against the White Sox is the same at Kauffman Stadium and Guaranteed Rate Field (.391).

Massey downplayed his success against the White Sox.

“At this point, we’re professionals and you’ve got a job to do, so whether it’s the White Sox or the Twins or the Yankees, you’ve got to come in and try to do your job,” said Massey, who has appeared in 93 career games. “I feel like it’s more coincidence.

“And honestly, I’m so young in my career that we’ve played them probably more than any other team.”

Massey indeed has faced the White Sox more than any other team. But no matter how many more times he plays Chicago, Sunday’s contest will be one he and his fiancé likely will never forget.