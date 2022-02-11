Power group EDF cuts 2023 French nuclear output estimate

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the two cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant, in Chooz

PARIS (Reuters) - State-controlled French power company EDF cut its estimate for its French nuclear output in 2023 from 340–370 TWh to 300-330 TWh, coming on top of an earlier cut to its 2022 nuclear output issued at the start of this week.

EDF said its latest estimate took into account a heavy industrial programme with 43 reactor outages for maintenance and inspection, including six 10-yearly inspections, plus four scheduled outages in 2022 that would continue into 2023.

EDF added its cut to its 2023 French nuclear output also factored in the continuation of the control and repair programme on the pipes potentially affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon seen at various power plants.

EDF shares were down 2.8% in early session trading.

EDF has faced pressure from steps by the French government to tackle higher energy bills. It has also been plagued by delays over new reactors and been forced to shut reactors to deal with corrosion and other safety issues.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)