By the power of Grayskull! Dolph Lundgren, William Shatner celebrate He-Man's 40th at Comic-Con

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

SAN DIEGO – By the power of Grayskull – and a heap of '80s kid nostalgia – He-Man is turning 40.

The anniversary of the character popularized in films, TV, toys, comic books and novels was celebrated in style by Mattel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. Dolph Lundgren, who played He-Man in the 1987 "Masters of the Universe" film, showed up to reminisce at a panel that also featured a surprise appearance by "Star Trek" icon William Shatner and was moderated by Kevin Smith, writer and executive producer of Netflix's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" series and upcoming "Revolution" sequel.

Smith got personal talking about his connection with He-Man (whose official birthday is Oct. 12) and growing up watching the cartoons. "Every afternoon, I could count on that same show being there like a friend or a family member." But when tackling "Revelation," he centered it more on He-Man's alter ego Prince Adam than the muscular hero.

'Clerks 3': Kevin Smith's trailer is here, and of course there's a Ben Affleck cameo

He-Man (voiced by Chris Wood) plays big in Netflix's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" series and its upcoming "Revolution" follow-up.

People around Adam "already know how they feel about him. They've put him in a box," Smith explained. "But Prince Adam knows that deep down inside, he is the most powerful person in the universe. For someone who grew up chubby like I did, that meant something, because sometimes you are relegated to being 'less than.'

"I love any butch dude in a loin cloth. That does it for me. But at the end of the day, Prince Adam is my hero."

Walking out in front of the Comic-Con crowd, Lundgren said he flashed back to 1986, when he was announced to play the role in front of a gaggle of 5-year-old kids with swords and their parents.

More Comic-Con: 'Dungeons & Dragons' stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page reveal film's first trailer

Dolph Lundgren and Tiffany Smith attend the "Masters of the Universe: 40 Years" panel during 2022 Comic-Con.

"I was standing on stage as they were cheering and yelling, 'I have the power,' wondering if it was a good idea to do this movie," says the Swedish actor, who not only played a Master of the Universe but also has a master's in chemical engineering. "Playing a toy in those days was kind of the end of your career maybe. But the fact that we're still here and these wonderful people are still into this character and this universe means the franchise is still very relevant."

Lundgren got the role after a stint as a minor Bond henchman in 1985's "A View to a Kill" and captured pop culture's attention as villainous Russian boxer Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV" the same year. With He-Man, "I had to play this American hero, this real good guy," and he felt "a lot of pressure" to do a good job.

Smith asked Lundgren about his He-Man outfit, which did not leave a lot to the imagination. "I used to say my costume was the size of a stamp basically, with some straps on," he said. And while filming 54 cold nights in a row, "everything was very, very small," Lundgren joked.

in honor of He-Man's big anniversary, a bunch of new action figures and books are coming out in the fall, including a first-person "autobiography" of the protagonist's arch-enemy called "I, Skeletor." Season 3 of the Netflix's kid-friendly "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" cartoon premieres Aug. 18, and Smith was joined by cast members Stephen Root (who voices Cringer/Battle Cat) and Tiffany Smith (Andra) to preview the upcoming "Revelation" animated sequel.

"When we were doing 'Revelation,' I thought it'd be cool to do a 'world without a Superman' story," Smith said. "This time around, we figured out how to tell a He-Man (story) with He-Man in every episode."

'We all need a wake-up call': William Shatner is still reeling from his trip to space

Kevin Smith (left) introduces William Shatner as a guest star on his upcoming &quot;Masters of the Universe: Revolution&quot; animated series.
Kevin Smith (left) introduces William Shatner as a guest star on his upcoming "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" animated series.

Smith also revealed that Shatner was going to be a guest star on "Revelation" but made the legend swear he wouldn't announce his character. "Being able to say I was a witness to the birth of a performance by a legend like this was pretty meaningful. It checked a lot of boxes," Smith said.

He also shared what happened in a recent Zoom recording session with Shatner, where "at one point I jumped ahead and tried to give him some direction on where we're going with the character and he gave me some of the best counter-direction I've ever heard in my life. He cuts me off and says, 'Kevin, Kevin, Kevin. In a moment, you will have the honor of directing me.' "

Shatner responded with a laugh: "What a terrible story!" He said doing voice acting is like "flying blind" at times. "You look to them for advice. We don't know anything. So you try everything, and whatever works."

Smith's wife, Jennifer Schwalbach, heard the Shatner sass. "She instantly put her book down and stared at me in a state of shock," Smith said. "And when we were done, she was like, "Well. It took ... Captain Kirk to shut up Silent Bob.' "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: William Shatner, Dolph Lundgren celebrate He-Man's 40th at Comic-Con

