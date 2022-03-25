Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the power generation, transmission and control equipment market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Nidec Corp, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Amphenol Corp, Legrand S.

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Major companies in the power generation, transmission and control equipment market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Nidec Corp, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Amphenol Corp, Legrand S.A., Toshiba Corporation and Hanwha.

A., Toshiba Corporation and Hanwha.



The global power generation, transmission and control equipment market is expected to grow from $484.33 billion in 2021 to $538.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $794.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The power generation, transmission and control equipment market consists of sales of power generation, transmission and control equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce power, distribution, and specialty transformers, electric motors, generators, and motor generator sets, switchgear and switchboard apparatus, relays, and industrial controls.



The main types of power generation, transmission and control equipment are transformer, electric motor and generator, switchgear and switchboard apparatus, relay and industrial controls.A transformer is a device that converts electric energy from one alternating-current circuit to one or more other circuits by increasing (stepping up) or decreasing (stepping down) the voltage.



The equipment are used for residential, commercial, automotive and other applications by private and public end use sectors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the power generation, transmission and control equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the power generation, transmission and control equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The relay and industrial control industry is increasingly adopting SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) systems to enhance process efficiency and productivity.SCADA systems are used to remotely control industrial processes such as power generation, fabrication and refining through coded signals over cloud channels.



The applications of these SCADA systems is expected to rise mainly due to their scalability, ease of upgrading, emergence of global smart grid projects and increased use of cloud technologies.The market is also benefitting from high demand for energy and renewable resource projects.



The SCADA systems market grew at a CAGR of 7.2% in 2020.



The countries covered in the power generation, transmission and control equipment market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





