The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

  • 1/5

    The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

  • 2/5

    The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

  • 3/5

    The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The Power of the Dog UK premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
    4/5

    The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

    The Power of the Dog UK premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
  • Succession world premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
    5/5

    The Power Of The Dog and Succession triumph at muted Golden Globes

    Succession world premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
The Power of the Dog UK premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
Succession world premiere â BFI London Film Festival 2021
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·5 min read

Dark western The Power Of The Dog and HBO’s Succession have triumphed at the 79th Golden Globes following a bizarrely muted online event with no celebrity guests.

The film and the critically acclaimed series both earned three awards at the ceremony, which has faced heavy criticism over the past year for diversity issues within its organising body.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts.

The low-key ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday without a red carpet or official media access.

The decision to make the awards a “private event” was announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisation that presents the awards, last week.

The Power Of The Dog was named best picture overall, with Jane Campion being awarded best director and Kodi Smit-McPhee best supporting actor in a drama film.

The Australian actor stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst as a timid young man who forms a complicated bond with a gritty cowboy following an initially hostile relationship.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere &#x002013; BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kodi Smit-McPhee, who stars in The Power Of The Dog alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, was named best supporting actor in a drama film (Ian West/PA)

British star Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor for his role in the film but lost out to Will Smith.

HBO’s darkly comic series Succession also received three awards at the subdued ceremony.

The programme follows the gritty power struggle within the Roy family, headed by media mogul Logan Roy, who is played by British actor Brian Cox.

Cast members Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook were both individually recognised at this year’s Globes for their performances.

The pair play the sniping Roy siblings Kendall and Shiv, alongside their younger brother Roman, played by Kieran Culkin.

Succession world premiere &#x002013; BFI London Film Festival 2021
Sarah Snook earned her first nomination and win for best supporting actress in television for her role as devious Shiv Roy in HBO’s Succession (Ian West/PA)

Strong won the best actor in a TV drama series Globe and Snook earned her first nomination and win for best supporting actress in television.

Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of Broadway musical West Side Story, originally staged in 1957, also earned three awards, including best musical or comedy film.

Rachel Zegler won best actress in a musical or comedy film for her performance as Maria, and Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress in a motion picture.

Following the event DeBose tweeted her thanks to the HFPA but said there is “still work to be done”.

Will Smith scooped the best actor accolade, which is his sixth Globes nod and first win, for his performance in King Richard.

The film sees Smith portray the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, who groomed them to become world champions.

Best actress in a motion picture drama went to Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of TV legend Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

The film, in which Kidman stars alongside Javier Bardem, follows a week of production for the American sitcom I Love Lucy.

The win marks Kidman’s fifth Globe victory, and she has been nominated for Globes a total of 17 times.

She dedicated the win to Ball and “all the other incredible women nominated”.

But the absence of famous attendees or even a live-stream access meant no emotional or memorable acceptance speeches could be made.

The HFPA cane in for heavy criticism last year after it emerged that it had no black members, prompting the association to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the 2022 awards ceremony was also dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Opening the ceremony, HFPA president Helen Hoehne said: “The Golden Globes are a bridge to a world audience of many colours, many faiths, and many cultures, all united with the same passion – a love of movies.”

Neil Phillips, the HFPA’s chief of diversity, was later quoted as saying the event is in a “necessary phase of progress”.

Despite the controversies, the event did see history made, with Michaela Jae Rodriguez becoming the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a TV drama for her portrayal of “house mother” Bianca Rodriguez in Pose.

The series centres around New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag scene at the end of the 20th century.

Sir Kenneth Branagh was awarded best screenplay for a motion picture, for Belfast, though other British talent was largely snubbed.

Jamie Dornan, who starred in Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film which focused on The Troubles in Northern Ireland, lost out to Smit-McPhee for best supporting actor in film.

And Crown star Olivia Colman lost out to Kidman for best actress in a drama film, after being nominated for her role in The Lost Daughter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Buckingham Palace reveals programme of events for Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne

    The programme of events marking The Queen's 70th year on the throne has been revealed by Buckingham Palace. Instead, it is believed that other members of the Royal Family will take on much of the duties in her place, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall. Celebrations officially begin today, with Fortnum and Mason launching its Platinum Pudding Competition - a contest to find a dish worthy of the Queen's 70th year on the throne, with the likes of baking royalty Dame Mary Berry on the judging panel.

  • The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations programme in full

    Buckingham Palace has unveiled the line-up of celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for the first time. Street parties, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen’s homes up close are all included in the programme to mark her 70 years on the throne.

  • 'Power of the Dog,' 'West Side Story' take top Golden Globes at off-screen ceremony

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and a remake of "West Side Story" won the biggest awards on Sunday at a diminished Golden Globes ceremony held privately without the usual glitzy lineup of Hollywood's top television and movie stars. Actors, directors and film studios largely ignored the Globes this year after criticism in 2021 that its organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), operated with questionable ethics policies and no Black members https://www.reuters.com/article/us-awards-goldenglobes-diversity-idUSKBN2AR01A. The HFPA, which has expanded and diversified its membership https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/golden-globes-group-adds-new-members-it-works-diversify-2021-10-01 and overhauled its practices, announced its picks at a Beverly Hills ceremony held behind closed doors.

  • Golden Globes: ‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘Succession’ Lead Way – Complete Winners List

    UPDATED with full winners list: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is revealing winners of its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. The pared-down event, which kicked off at 6 p.m. PT, will not be televised or even livestreamed this year as the HFPA continues to enact […]

  • ‘It is best not to travel.’ Rain, low temperatures could cause ice on Kentucky roads

    “If you must drive, plan to allow additional time and drive slowly to reach your destination,” the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. “This is especially important for Monday morning commuters.”

  • Videocast: Heavy Rain Sunday

    Videocast: Heavy Rain Sunday

  • Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

    Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness. ___ “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.” — Norman Lear, via Twitter “I am broken. I am gutted. I

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.