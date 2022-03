'Power of the Dog' star Benedict Cumberbatch responds to 'very odd' criticism of the movie

Benedict Cumberbatch has responded to criticism against Jane Campion's Western "The Power of the Dog" and his own Oscar-nominated portrayal of rancher Phil Burbank.

Speaking as part of BAFTA’s Film Sessions on Friday, Cumberbatch did not give specific names, but alluded to viral criticism of the movie's portrayal of the West made by "1883" star Sam Elliott on a Feb. 28 episode of the film podcast "WTF with Marc Maron."

"I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here, without meaning to stir over the ashes of that," said Cumberbatch, who added it was "unfair" to get into details since he had not listened to the podcast but read news reports.

"Someone really took offense to the West being portrayed in this way," said Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Avoided showering for 'Power of the Dog': 'I had a biohazard zone around me'

Elliott unloaded late in the expletive-filled podcast on "Power of the Dog," which he says he watched in Texas while shooting "1883," the spinoff of "Yellowstone."

He compared the movie's ranchers to Chippendales dancers who "wear bowties and not much else," saying that was what all the cowboys, including Cumberbatch, looked like. "All running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions of homosexuality … It was like, where's the Western in this Western?"

The actor praised Campion as a "brilliant director" adding "I love her work, her previous work."

But he asked how a "woman from down there (New Zealand)" can "know about the American West" and questioned how she could film the movie in New Zealand and "call it Montana" and "say 'This is the way it was.' "

Speaking in the BAFTA sessions, Cumberbatch said it was important to portray the complex Burbank in the 21st century, with his toxic masculinity stemming from his repressed sexuality, "because there are many of him still in the world."

Story continues

"If we are to understand what poisons the well in men, what creates toxic masculinity, we need to look (under) the hood of characters like Phil Burbank to see what their struggle is and why that's there in the first place," said Cumberbatch. "Otherwise it will continue to repeat itself."

Cumberbatch said it was important to explore "what is expected of a man" through the "Western archetype mold of masculinity" and "deconstruct that through Phil."

"It's not a history lesson," said Cumberbatch. "These people still exist in our world. Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to others around them."

"The Power of the Dog" leads the pack with 12 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best director for Campion.

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads with 12, Kristen Stewart nabs first nod

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Power of the Dog' Benedict Cumberbatch addresses Sam Elliott comments