Will ‘The Power of the Dog’ Seal the Deal in Final Awards Season Push Before the Oscars?

Steve Pond
·4 min read
Netflix/Focus/Apple/20th Century/WB

Oscar voting has begun, and the alphabet soup of awards given out by Hollywood’s guilds and professional organizations – DGA, SAG, VES, ACE, ADG, CDG, MUAHS, MPSE – has almost run its course.

But a couple of awards remain to be handed out before we get to March 27’s Academy Awards, and one of them is very big indeed.

That one is the Producers Guild Awards, which takes place on Saturday night in Los Angeles and may be the last remaining show that can give us valuable information about what’s going to happen at the Oscars.

(The Writers Guild is handing out its awards the following night, but WGA rules make the Oscar screenplay nominees “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast,” “The Lost Daughter” and “Drive My Car” ineligible, which means they’re no help at all as predictors for the Academy’s big night.)

Crucially, the PGA is the only awards body other than the Oscars to use the preferential or ranked-choice system to count votes in its best-picture category, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. If “The Power of the Dog” is truly too divisive to win under the preferential system, which has been a nagging thought even as it has won most other awards, that weakness should show up at the Producers Guild.

And if, on the other hand, it wins the PGA Award on Saturday, then that race would seem to be all but over.

So we can call the Producers Guild the moment of truth not only for “The Power of the Dog” but also for the handful of films that have any chance of an upset victory at the Oscars: “Belfast” and “CODA” foremost, but also “West Side Story” and “King Richard.”

For one of them to stage a big upset at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, it probably needs to do the same thing at the Fairmont Century Plaza eight days earlier.

Granted, there are a couple of caveats here. For one thing, the PGA-Oscar connection has been a little sketchy recently. For four years beginning in 2010, when both groups expanded to 10 best-pic nominees and instituted the preferential system, the PGA winner always took the Oscar; the guild was the first place to signal that “The Hurt Locker” had more widespread appeal than the juggernaut “Avatar” in 2010, and the following year it confirmed that while “The Social Network” was winning all the critics awards, “The King’s Speech” was going to take the Oscar.

Things got a little weirder in 2014, when the Oscar winner “12 Years a Slave” tied with “Gravity” for the Producers Guild Award. (FYI, it is very easy to break ties in the preferential system, unless you don’t want to.)

And then, beginning in 2016, the connection started to fray. The Producers Guild gave its top award to “The Big Short” in 2016, “La La Land” in 2017 and “1917” in 2020, while the Oscars went for “Spotlight,” “Moonlight” and “Parasite,” respectively. You could explain the “1917” vs. “Parasite” year by saying that you can’t expect a group of mostly American producers to go for a Korean-language film made completely outside of Hollywood over a big-budget English-language film, but that’s still three misses in six years, which is not a good look for an award that’s supposed to be a foolproof Oscar predictor.

And here’s something else to consider: When the two groups have differed in recent years, the Oscar winner is always a smaller-budgeted film rather than the PGA winner. So if the Producers Guild winner is “King Richard” or “West Side Story,” both of which cost more than “The Power of the Dog,” there’s reason to think that “Power” could still win the Oscar. But if the PGA winner is “CODA” or “Belfast,” both of which are lower-budgeted than “Power,” that’s a real danger sign for the front runner, because there’s no recent precedent for a bigger movie winning the Oscar after losing the PGA.

Of course, there’s also the distinct probability that all of this is just an case of Oscar-watchers trying to persuade ourselves that this race isn’t as cut-and-dried as it seems. Stay tuned for a few answers this weekend.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. CBC Sports also requested comment from Swimming Canada. Neither Swimming Ca

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Did the Josh Manson trade establish the NHL's trade market?

    Josh Manson was dealt for a noticeably modest price. Is that because he used his leverage, or because the market isn't that hot after all?

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo