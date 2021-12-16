The Power of the Dog leads London Critics’ Circle film nominations

Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog emerged at the head of the pack in the nominations for the London Critics’ Circle film awards, followed by The Lost Daughter, the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel, and Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical The Souvenir Part II.

In total, The Power of the Dog received nine nominations, including film of the year, director and screenwriter of the year for Campion, and five acting nods (including two for its lead, Benedict Cumberbatch). That was three ahead of The Lost Daughter, which received six, including film of the year and two each for actors Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

The Souvenir Part II, the second of Joanna Hogg’s two-part account of an aspiring film-maker, was next in line with five (including film of the year and director of the year for Hogg) – just ahead of two other films that have prospered better elsewhere, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Aleem Khan’s After Love, which both received four nominations. Belfast, a chronicle of Branagh’s childhood in 70s Northern Ireland, is currently vying for supremacy with The Power of the Dog for the Golden Globes and looks a sure bet for multiple Oscar nominations, while After Love, about a woman who discovers her husband’s secret life after his death, dominated the British film independent awards, where it won six.

The winners, voted on by the 180 members of the film section of the Critics’ Circle, will be announced on 6 February.

Full list of nominations

Film of the year

Belfast

Drive My Car

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Memoria

The Power of the Dog

The Souvenir Part II

Titane

West Side Story



Foreign language film of the year

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Petite Maman

Titane

The Worst Person in the World



Documentary of the year

Flee

Gunda

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Summer of Soul

The Velvet Underground



British/Irish film of the year

After Love

Belfast

The Green Knight

Limbo

The Souvenir Part II



Director of the year

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Joanna Hogg, The Souvenir Part II

Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman

Denis Villeneuve, Dune



Screenwriter of the year

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car



Actress of the year

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Actor of the year

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Adam Driver, Annette

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... Boom!

Oscar Isaac, The Card Counter

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah



Supporting actress of the year

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Ruth Negga, Passing



Supporting actor of the year

Richard Ayoade, The Souvenir Part II

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Jeffrey Wright, The French Dispatch



British/Irish actress of the year (for body of work)

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter/Mothering Sunday/Ron’s Gone Wrong/The Mitchells vs The Machines/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Ruth Negga, Passing/Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tilda Swinton, Memoria/The Souvenir Part II/The French Dispatch



British/Irish actor of the year (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed, Encounter

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava/The Nest/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/The Courier

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... Boom!/The Eyes of Tammy Faye/Mainstream

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point/Venom: Let There Be Carnage



Breakthrough British/Irish film-maker

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

Rebecca Hall, Passing

Aleem Khan, After Love

Marley Morrison, Sweetheart

Ben Sharrock, Limbo



Young British/Irish performer

Max Harwood, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jude Hill, Belfast

Emilia Jones, Coda

Daniel Lamont, Nowhere Special

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon



British/Irish short film

Diseased and Disorderly

Expensive Shit

Know the Grass

Play It Safe

Precious Hair & Beauty



Technical achievement award

Jenny Beavan, costumes (Cruella)

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects (Dune)

Kenneth Ladekjær, animation (Flee)

Adam Stockhausen, production design (The French Dispatch)

Andrew Droz Palermo, cinematography (The Green Knight)

Hélène Louvart, cinematography (The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão)

Fabrizio Federico and Aline Hervé, film editing (Martin Eden)

Olivier Schneider, stunts (No Time to Die)

Jonny Greenwood, music (The Power of the Dog)

Justin Peck, choreography (West Side Story)

