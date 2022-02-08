"The Power of the Dog," "Dune," and "West Side Story" Dominate Oscar Nominations

WEST SIDE STORY, center: Ariana DeBose, 2021. ph: Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in! On Tuesday, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards alongside a few special guests. The pair announced this year's ceremony theme is "Movie Lovers Unite." A whopping 276 films were eligible to be voted on by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but only 120 entries made the final cut across 23 categories.

"The Power of the Dog" leads with 12 nominations, "Dune" swooped in with 10 nominations, "West Side Story" and "Belfast" tied with seven nods, and "King Richard" earned six nominations.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will be televised on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and in over 200 territories worldwide. Keep reading for the complete list of nominations from best actor and best actress to best picture and best directing.

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

"Cruella," Jenny Deavan

"Cyrano," Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

"Dune," Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

"Nightmare Alley," Luis Sequeira

"West Side Story," Paul Tazewell

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Dune," Hans Zimmer

"Encanto," Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood

BEST SOUND

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"CODA," Sian Heder

"Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

"Dune," Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve

"The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal

"The Power of the Dog," Jane Campion

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Belfast," Kenneth Branagh

"Don't Look Up," Adam McKay and David Sirota

"Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson

"King Richard," Zach Baylin

"The Worst Person in the World," Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Dune," Greig Fraser

"Nightmare Alley," Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story," Janusz Kaminski

BEST DIRECTING

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing With Fire"

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

BEST FILM EDITING

"Don't Look Up," Hank Corwin

"Dune," Joe Walker

"King Richard," Pamela Martin

"The Power of the Dog," Peter Sciberras

"Tick, Tick... Boom!," Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Drive My Car" (Japan)

"Flee" (Denmark)

"The Hand of God" (Italy)

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Be Alive" by Beyoncé and Dixson, "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" by Van Morrison, "Belfast"

"No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "No Time to Die"

"Somehow You Do" by Diane Warren, "Somehow You Do"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Dune," Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette

"Nightmare Alley," Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog," Grant Major and Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story," Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"No Time to Die"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"