Power costs, patchwork regulations delay energy transition: Repsol

By Rod Nickel and Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - High electricity costs and patchwork regulations are holding back global efforts to reduce reliance on oil and gas, such as clean hydrogen, the CEO of Spanish oil major Repsol said on Tuesday.

Carbon capture technology, however, is already cheap enough to justify large-scale construction in some places, CEO Josu Jon Imaz said at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

"We need an open-minded regulator, not banning (some products), not promoting with a stick, promoting with a carrot," Imaz said.

High costs of electricity, used to produce hydrogen fuel without emissions, are an impediment to development, as are varying tax and regulatory policies around the world, Imaz said.

Imaz said the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which provides government incentives for development of low-emissions technology like carbon capture and clean hydrogen production, is a good model for the European Union to emulate.

Repsol has embarked on a broad plan to develop renewable energy and has plans to install wind, solar and hydro-power plants with a combined capacity of 20 gigawatts by 2030, and is set to invest a chunk of the $4.8 billion it raised from the sale of a 25% stake in its oil business into renewable projects.

