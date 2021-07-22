Power Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 6, 2021

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) ("Power Corporation") will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 6, 2021, after markets close.

R. Jeffrey Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory D. Tretiak, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results in a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question and answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: https://powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-979-2697 toll-free in North America or 647-689-6826 for international calls and enter passcode 9199980#.

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) until November 9, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 toll-free in North America or 416-621-4642 for international calls, using the access code 9199980#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

