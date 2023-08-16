When will the power come back on? What to know about outages in the Triangle

More than 50,000 people remain without power across parts of the Triangle Wednesday morning. Here’s what to know about storm-related power outages.

How many people are without power?

Here’s how many Duke Energy customers lacked power as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Durham County: 52,407

Orange County: 3,880

Wake County: 347

Johnston County: 394

If you live in the Duke Energy coverage area, you can call Duke Energy Progressive to report an outage here: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356. You can also text the word OUT to 57801.

In Wake County, customers can call the Wake Electric Membership Corporation at: 919-863-6499.

For an outage map updated in real-time by electric cooperatives in North Carolina go to this link.

Dozens of homes served by Piedmont Electric in Orange and Chatham counties also do not have power.

What to do if I see a downed power line?

According to Duke Energy:

Never touch a downed power line. If you see a downed power line, call your local utility immediately. Don’t touch the line or anything that is in contact with it.

Don’t attempt to move the line. Keep others away, and consider every wire on the ground to be energized and dangerous.

Residents clear tree branches from West Club Blvd at Maryland Ave. in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

How long do refrigerated foods last? What food should I throw out?

You’ll need to discard all perishable foods (including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers) if your refrigerator has been without power for four hours, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. If frozen foods in your freezer have thawed, you should throw those out too.

Here’s a list of foods that should be discarded if they reach above 41°F for more than four hours,:

Meat, poultry, fish, seafood and meat substitutes. This includes those that are raw, thawing or cooked and leftover.

Salads made from meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or eggs.

Gravies, stuffings or broths.

Lunch meats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage or dried beef.

Milk, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, ice cream, yogurt, eggnog or plant-based alternatives.

Opened infant formula.

Soft or shredded cheeses.

Egg products, including fresh eggs and egg dishes.

Oyster and fish sauces.

Opened cream-based dressings.

Opened pasta sauce.

Cream-filled pastries, custard or cheese filled pies, quiches or cheesecake.

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls and doughs.

Cooked pasta, rice potatoes, pasta salads or fresh pasta.

Pre-cut, pre-washed packaged leafy greens.

Cooked vegetables or tofu.

Opened vegetable juice.

Cooked potatoes or potato dishes.

Commercial garlic in oil.

Cut tomatoes and cut melons.

Leftovers such as casseroles, soups and stews.

If open mayonnaise, tartar sauce or horseradish reaches a temperature above 50°F for eight hours, toss it.

A person blocks Cole Mill Road due to a downed tree following strong storms in Durham, N.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

When will power be restored?

Many Piedmont Electric customers in Orange and Chatham counties are not expected to have power restored until midnight Wednesday.

Duke Energy’s outage map does not have estimated restoration times listed. Instead, the company expects to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon and has this message at the top of the map:

“Technicians worked through the night to repair damage caused by yesterday’s storm. As work wraps up in areas not significantly impacted, crews will travel to the regions hardest hit to assist. In particular, the counties of Durham and Guilford will require extra manpower. Additional assessment will be needed in those areas before estimated restoration times are available.”

Since last night, power has been restored for hundreds in Wake, Orange and Johnston counties.