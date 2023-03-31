‘The Power’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who (Photos)

Based on Naomi Alderman’s 2017 novel, Prime Video’s television adaptation of “The Power” has a great ensemble cast of young actresses as well as veterans like John Leguizamo and Toni Collete.

Girls mysteriously start exhibiting electrical capabilities — expelling powerful shocks and sparks through their hands — after having developed a new organ near their collar bones that must have come from evolution.

Some respond fearfully to “the power” while others are more curious, and the gender-flipped situation — girls developing electrical discharge superpowers and using it to fight back against the patriarchy — makes great social commentary.